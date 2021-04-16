PADUCAH — Stimulus checks inspired many people to go out and spend. The U.S. Census Bureau says people in the U.S. spent $619 billion last month. That was a 9.8% increase from February.
Olivia Carter, a sales associate at BBQ and More in Paducah, hopes the upward trend continues. She's excited to see more people get comfortable going back to shopping in person.
"We just want them to touch all the products, basically, and eat all the food that we have to offer. Smell all the spices and things like that; use all their senses to shop this time," Carter said.
With the $1,400 stimulus checks going out, auto sales went up 71% compared to this time last year. Retail sales were up 27% in March 2021, compared to March 2020.
"I think our communities have come closer and they realize how important small businesses are to the local economy" Carter said. "So, I think they'll be looking to shop small and support us and other businesses like us."
The Census Bureau says total retail sales were up 14.3% from January to March of this year, compared to last year. Their next sales report, which will reflect April's numbers, will be released on May 14.