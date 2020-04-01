FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he has signed an executive order to allow retired police officers, firefighters and EMS workers to be rehired to help with the fight against COVID-19.
Beshear said those first responders can return to work without penalties toward their retirement benefits.
Making that announcement during his daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, Beshear said seven deaths from the virus have been reported Tuesday, along with 114 new confirmed cases. That brings the total number of positive test results in the state to 591 out of 7,556 tests performed and the total number of deaths to 18.
Of those who have died from the virus, the governor said, "Let's make sure that we honor them, that we show compassion to their families."
The governor also said, "our numbers would be significantly worse if we were not doing what we're doing."
Beshear said the state is also expanding child care options that are available to first responders to make them available to grocery store workers.
