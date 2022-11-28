PADUCAH — Purchase Appliances, Ribbon Chix and JuliAva Boutique are just three of the local businesses that all feel the same way about shopping locally.
All of these businesses participated in Shop Local Saturday this year by discounting some of their items to encourage those in the community to shop locally.
"It keeps us open," said Purchase Appliances employee Michelle Thomason. "It allows each and every one of us to provide for our families, and it helps us give back to the community."
People also gathered in downtown Paducah to do the same with booths, horse carriage rides and violins playing on Broadway.
Families like the Curseys are looking forward to give back to their community by shopping local.
"With everything they got going on downtown, it gives the kids something to do that doesn't cost a ton of money," Chase Cursey said. "It allows us to keep the money we do spend local and give back to the community a little bit."
Families that shop local are helping family-owned boutiques like JuliAva.
Co-owner Olivia Hawthorne said local businesses are owned by local people — and you directly affect them when you shop at small businesses.
"I see this post all over the Internet: every time you shop with a small business someone is doing a happy dance," Hawthorne said. "This could not be more true. This does affect us directly, and that's something big box stores can't say."
This same mentality is spread across more local businesses in Paducah.
Ribbon Chix Boutique is yet another example of a local business that prides themselves on making that personalized connection with their customers.
The relationship that owner Krista Hatchette has formed with her customers is the top priority for her boutique.
"I have prayed with customers," Hatchette said. "I have text customers and supported. Just that relationship that you're building in getting to know the people. They come in, and I know what they like and what they don't like."
The next time you are thinking about buying a shirt, some jewelry or even just a coffee, local businesses encourage you to think locally.