CAIRO, IL — The Rise Community Market is off to a successful start after making $164,000 since June 16, the market's opening day.
Before the market opened, Cairo was a food desert, which is a city area where it is difficult to find fresh food such as produce. They'd been without a grocery store for eight years.
"They would either have to go outta town to either a Walmart or Kroger or other stores around or they would just go to the Dollar Generals and get canned goods," said Assistant Store Manager Paul Kania. This often meant traveling 30 minutes away.
The Rise Community Market serves 150 to 200 people a day. They sell produce, meat, and grocery items, and there's even a deli for those who are looking to grab a meal.
"We're promoting healthy and nutritional habits now by having fresh meats, fresh produce, fresh vegetables, available for people to purchase," said Kania.
According to the stores' sales, they're getting the job done.
Since June 16, they've sold:
- $17,000 in Produce
- $26,000 in Meats
- $68,000 in Grocery
- $20,000 in Dairy
- $21,000 in Total Deli
Not only do the markets' sales keep the community healthy, but they also help its economy.
"It keeps the spending in the community as well," said Kania.
They've also provided 20 jobs for individuals living in and around Cairo.
"Being able to bring jobs to this community that has really been lacking in any businesses, you know, is a great accomplishment," said Kania.
It's not only those who live in Cairo who are benefiting from the market. Some, like David Elliott, are from outside of town and are still stopping by the market to check out what's available.