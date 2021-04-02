OLMSTED, IL — Sandra Thornton's land means a lot to her. She bought property in Olmsted, Illinois, that borders the Ohio River about four years ago.
"I've actually named it heaven on earth," says Thornton.
After serving several tours in the Middle East, she needed a place where she could find rest.
"It's just peaceful, you know. When you're here at night, it's like you're in the middle of nowhere even though it's considered the city of Olmsted," says Thornton.
Thornton has had to painfully watch the Ohio River slowly wash away the front of her peaceful safe haven.
"In May of last year, I had a major landslide. And $5,000's worth of rip and rock is at the very bottom of the property, and it's disappearing," says Thornton.
Thornton isn't the only one experiencing land being washed away. Her neighbor, Larry, is also experiencing erosion on his property. Many in the community believe the new Olmsted Lock and Dam 53 is causing the river to flow differently and wash out their banks.
Documents from the original Dam and 53 construction plan indicate riprap was supposed be installed at 663,000-cubic-yards around the dam to prevent washout. That was never installed, though.
The Army Corps of Engineers told Local 6 that 663,000-cubic-yards did not include the area of riverbank in front of Thornton's house. The Corps also claims it determined it could prevent erosion without installing all the riprap.
Thornton and her neighbors aren't the only ones in Olmsted experiencing erosion on the riverbank. Local leaders worry that Mills Street, which runs along the riverbank, might cave into the river too, if the bank keeps eroding.
"The village of Olmsted can't afford to replace that road if we lose it," says Olmsted Mayor Curtis Marshall.
Marshall sent a letter to the Corps asking for help, but nothing has been done.
"There's a big safety issue. Kids on four-wheelers, trucks, cars going down through there, and there's a good chance they could fall off into the river," says Marshall.
Thornton believes it's the Corps' responsibility to make this right.
The Army Corps of Engineers sent Local 6 this statement regarding the issue:
"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District has been made aware of concerns of erosion occurring along the Ohio River downstream of Olmsted and we are actively working with the local property owner to address these concerns. Documented erosion issues along the Illinois riverbank in the vicinity of Olmsted pre-date the construction of the Olmsted Locks and Dam project. Soil and slope instability has been attributed primarily to the natural fluctuations in river levels, combined with the erosion-prone soil types in this area. Because the erosion is occurring on private property and outside of our project limits, we have no direct authority to provide assistance, yet we remain committed to providing resources and information to support local property owners. We look forward to continuing our engagement with landowners and local authorities as we deliver our mission."
The Corps also addressed the issue with Mills Street in a separate statement, which reads:
"We will be happy to coordinate with the mayor and local government officials concerning the area along Mill Street to discuss other potential federal authorities and programs for which they may be eligible to get assistance."
Marshall says the Corps has not been responsive when he has attempted to contact them about the road.