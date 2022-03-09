PADUCAH- The city of Paducah wants to bring in more tourist dollars through the B.U.I.L.D Grant project. City leaders met Tuesday evening to go over the contract for the development and discuss when the project could break ground.
HDR Inc. is the company that's set to handle the development, with anticipation they'll start in early 2023. Representatives from the company discussed what people can expect to see come out of the project.
Once it's all said and done, Paducah's riverfront will look a lot different. A new riverboat dock, walkway, and entrance into the community are just some of the new aspects you can expect to see. HDR project manager Shannon Provance went into detail on what the timeline will look like.
"About a year for engineering and design. Three months of procurement, which means get you from plans to a contractor, 18 months of construction, and three months of closeout. So that's about 36 months," Provance said. "So about three years from when we start, assuming the commission approves everything and we start next month, you're looking at three years. Summer of 2025 boats will be landing there and using the facility."
Provance says Paducah residents can anticipate some changes to downtown traffice patterns with the expansion. It will effect both sides of the floodwall.
"You'll see transportation improvements, improvements in intersections, a new multi-use lane," Provance said about the Broadway side of the floodwall. "You'll see a lot of concrete getting poured, some landscaping, tree planting, grass planting."
It'll be similar on the river side of the wall.
"There'll be some disturbance to the multi-use path and the Greenway Trail that's down there now. Because we're going to tie everything together to get you from the transient dock, on in to downtown Paducah," Provance said. "You may not be able to move from point A to point B. You may have to go over a block and go up and over, but it'll be very worthwhile when we're finished."
B.U.I.L.D Grants are given out by the Department of Transportation, with Paducah getting its grant in November 2019. Provance says the timeline is subject to change depending on the river levels and getting materials for the project.
The commission had the first reading of the contract with HDR on Tuesday. An official vote will be taken at the next commission meeting.