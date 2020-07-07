PADUCAH — Voting, graduation, marriage: all important rites of passage. So is getting your driver's license, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed that for a lot of area teenagers. Monday, that changed in McCracken County.
Haliyah Martin said taking her road test is a mix of nerves and excitement. She's been waiting for this moment since April.
"I was super nervous to finally be able to schedule it, because it just hit me like 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to be driving by myself,'" Martin said. "It just seemed really crazy, but it was long waiting. I feel like I was never going to be able to drive by myself."
Martin said now she'll be able to drive to work and be independent. Her mom, Sherry Latta, said they'll be taking it one step at a time.
"We're not just going to go full out with all of this," Latta said. "We're going to take baby steps — maybe down the street to the grocery store, or like she said, to her orthodontist appointments."
Many drivers I spoke with said they were nervous to take the test. They're just happy they can finally get on the road after months of waiting.
Mikela McChristian was about to take the written portion. She's been waiting for a month and taking practice quizzes.
"It feels good to finally be here, and to finally be able to go in and actually take it," Mikela said. "Even though I haven't had to wait that long, I've still had to wait."
Her dad, Bob McChristian, said he trusts her to drive safely and be smart during the pandemic.
"We haven't had to really talk to her very much about being in bigger groups of friends," Bob said. "So, I have no doubt she'll use sound judgement in that."
Martin said, although she was nervous, the test was everything she expected. She's glad to have this new independence.
The driving test office in McCracken County said 50 people were scheduled to take the road test Monday. The Marshall County Circuit Clerk's Office said they'll begin road tests after July 10.