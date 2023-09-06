PADUCAH ━ The completion date is in sight for the North Friendship Road reconstruction project in McCracken County, Kentucky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said 90% of that project is expected to be complete by late November. That closure and work zones along Lone Oak Road have led to an increase in traffic, with backups on Lone Oak Road creating headaches for drivers.
The work on Lone Oak Road should be done by Friday night. Crews are reworking the west leg of the Lake View Drive intersection, putting in curves and gutters, and they'll be paving later this week.
KYTC said the project's goal is to create a safer intersection and better access for businesses. While construction continues, businesses, like the Smoke Station at 2951 Lone Oak Road, are noticing an impact.
"We have been really slow since they're doing the construction," said Janvi Patl, who works at the Smoke Station.
She said the construction is making it hard for her customers to get out of the parking lot. "It's really hard for them to take a turn on the left side. They usually have to go to the back road or they just wait for a couple of minutes to slow down," she said.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said the cabinet recognizes that the construction zones are an inconvenience. "Anytime you start rerouting or detouring 12,000 cars a day and you have a limited number of places for them to go, you can end up with some issues," he said.
Todd said drivers need to plan to take extra time getting to their destination and stay off their phones, because a car crash on this road can cause some serious delays.
There was a crash Tuesday morning that caused delays. But, when the North Friendship Road reconstruction project is mostly complete in November, Todd said drivers can expect a safer intersection, a multipurpose trail and several other features. "We're also able to widen the intersection, so we have more turn lanes, so it will handle more traffic volume," he said.
In the meantime, businesses like the Smoke Station are waiting patiently. "I think it will be good for business once they get that ready," Patl said.
