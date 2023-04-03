MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The roof of a garage collapsed after a structure fire on Old Mayfield Road around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Local 6 Photojournalist Brayden Trimmel was on the scene.
The fire was caused by the owner of the home leaving an outside fire unattended. At 7:21 p.m., the owner of the home called the fire department.
Several fire trucks from the Lone Oak Fire Department responded to put out the fire.
If you were nearby and heard explosions, this was due to propane tanks exploding inside the structure.
The garage is still standing, and no injuries have been reported.
Old Mayfield Road has reopened.