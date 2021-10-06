PADUCAH — October is domestic violence awareness month. In an effort to raise money to help survivors, The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center is having its annual Paducky Derby.
While one duck just costs $5, the cause it supports is wide reaching. The money raised will go directly to helping survivors within our community. The services and opportunities Merryman House provides are vital for survivors of domestic violence. They need help from organizations like Merryman House now more than ever.
The ducks at last year's Paducky Derby played a long-lasting role in helping survivors of domestic violence through the pandemic. Cases didn't stop during the pandemic. $5, with the chance to win $2,200, is all it takes. But helping survivors is the main takeaway.
Kayla Myers with Merryman House says they need the community's help now more than ever.
"What we really want to hammer home is that the pandemic is not over. It is still affecting lives. It's still affecting survivors," says Myers.
In 2020, there were more than 5,000 cases of domestic and family cases reported in Kentucky. One of the people who helped prosecute these cases is Aimee Clymer-Hancock, the lead attorney for the vulnerable victim unit in Graves County.
She believes it's impossible to determine the long lasting pandemic has had on survivors.
"It is now more important than ever essential that our community support the Merryman House and other agencies just like it," says Clymer-Hancock.
Clymer-Hancock says the success of survivors wouldn't be possible without the community's support.
"They are there in times of crisis as well as of times of calm. They can respond to that emergent need, or they can be there during that rebuilding phase, which a lot of or victim survivors need support through," says Clymer-Hancock.
And all it takes is a duck.