PADUCAH — James Vanvactor will be arraigned Tuesday morning. He is charged with murder after police say he drove over his girlfriend, Angella Hale, with an RV early Sunday morning.

Police say Hale's death was the result of domestic violence.

Officers say surveillance video from the Paducah Convention Center shows Vanvactor arguing with Hale. She then sits down on the ground behind the RV, and Vanvactor is seen talking to her before walking away, getting into the driver's seat. Police say the video then shows Vanvactor back the RV up, running over Hale with the vehicle's rear and front tires.

In the video, Vanvactor pauses after rear tires run over Hale and pauses, police say, but then continues to back over her.

Police say Vanvactor never checked on Hale or called for medical help.

According to the police citation, Hale's body was not discovered until about two hours after the incident. Police say a man called to report that he saw a woman lying in the parking lot.

Commonwealth Attorney Dan Boaz said Vanvactor could spend life in prison for the murder charge.

Boaz said he hopes other victims of domestic violence get help before it's too late. "I know it's difficult, but it is very important that they get to a safe place, and they take advantage of the partnerships that we've got in the community to help victims of domestic violence," Boaz said.

Brooke Jacobs with the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center said victims should seek professional help and police involvement, because leaving an abuser can be dangerous.

"It does happen here," Jacobs said. "Our families — our mothers, daughters, friends — are at risk of having the same end result if they are in a domestic violence relationship."

That's why she said it's important to speak up if you know someone dealing with domestic violence. It could save a life.

"We don't like to think a relationship could end someone's life, but it truly can," Jacobs said. " When domestic violence goes to the ultimate extent, people pay that ultimate price, which is their lives. And we lose loved ones and friends, and we don't want that to happen."

The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center has a 24-hour crisis line and a 24-hour emergency shelter. The crisis line number is 1-800-585-2686. The main administrative building number is 270-443-6001.

The Merryman House will assist with emergency protective orders and crisis counseling for adults and children.