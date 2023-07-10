PADUCAH — Dozens of infants are illegally abandoned in the U.S. In many cases, that results in tragedy. Thursday night, Chicago police found the bodies of two newborns in a trash bag at a child care facility.
The National Safe Haven Alliance’s most recent report shows in 2021, 31 infants were abandoned, including 22 who were found dead. Those babies were left in dangerous locations, such as in trash bags, dumpsters and backpacks. That's why Safe Haven Baby Box locations are critical.
At Hope Unlimited, organizers say making sure mothers know their options is their top priority. Executive Director Nicole Farley has dedicated the past eight years to that cause. "Our mission is to value every life," says Farley.
She says many times when infants are abandoned it’s because their parents have a lack of resources and information.
"Maybe she realizes that it's hard to be a parent," Farley says.
That's why at Hope Unlimited, the option of dropping an infant at a safe haven location is talked about. "They have to power to choose, so whether they feel like they cannot be involved at all, then the safe haven might be the way to go," says Farley.
As an adoptive mother herself, Farley says making the choice to use safe haven locations can go a long way just like choosing other options like adoption.
"Many people think they’re giving up their baby. I really beg to differ with that term. I think it's placing your baby in the arms of a family," she says.
The Paducah Fire Department agrees. "There is a place to go," says Paducah Fire Chief Stephen Kyle.
Fire departments serve as safe haven locations, and Kyle says no judgment will be passed on to those looking to use the department as a resource.
"It's a friendly environment to where you don't have to have fear of reprisal or being in trouble or anything like that," he says.
Farley says that goes for all safe haven locations. She says at the end of the day she has one message to anyone seeking help.
"Be brave, Mom. You have the power that you hold in your hands to give your child the best life that you can give them, and if that's not you, it's OK," says Farley.
Right now Farley says she is working to bring Safe Haven Baby Boxes to Paducah. They allow parents to drop an infant off without having any contact with anyone. In Kentucky and Illinois, infants younger than 30 days old can be dropped at safe haven locations or in the boxes. In Tennessee, infants can be dropped off within two weeks of birth, and in Missouri, up to 45 days old.
Locally Safe Haven locations include:
- the Paducah Police Department
- Mercy Health Lourdes
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Any Paducah Fire Department stations.
It’s important to note that volunteer fire stations are not on that list because they are not staffed 24/7.