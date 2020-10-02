GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The family of Samantha Sperry joined law enforcement officers Thursday to urge those with information on Sperry's disappearance to come forward.
Sperry's mother, Tina Artis, spoke at a news conference Thursday morning after Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden gave an update on the investigation.
"There is someone, probably multiple someones, out there who have the answers to the questions that we seek," said Artis. "For over two years now, we have waken up day after day, not knowing where she is, not knowing what has happened, not being able to tell her children anything."
Sperry is believed to have disappeared on March 27, 2018. Her car was found abandoned along Dooms Chapel Road near Symsonia. The Graves County Sheriff's Office, various other agencies, family, friends and volunteers then searched the Kaler and Symsonia areas in northeast Graves County several times, using ATVs, K9s and horses, among other means.
In an interview with Local 6 in May 2018, the sheriff's office said the last people who saw Sperry alive were Rhen Hendrickson and his father, Dusty Holder.
Hendrickson and Sperry had driven to the home of Hendrickson’s uncle in the Kaler area. Holder, who has an apartment on the property, then went four-wheeling with Sperry in the woods, according to accounts from both Hendrickson and Holder.
Meanwhile, Hendrickson told investigators he went to Murray to spend the night at Sperry’s home.
Holder told deputies that while he and Sperry were four-wheeling in the woods, their vehicle became stuck in a swampy area. So, the two spent the night in the wilderness. Holder told investigators he and Sperry waited until around 6 the next morning to walk out of the woods, near Kentucky 131. Holder told investigators he wanted to go to a nearby store to call his brother, but claimed Sperry wanted to go in the opposite direction to a family member's home. That was when they allegedly parted ways, investigators said.
However, Artis said she has doubts about Holder's story.
"The direction they said that she went off in, we do not feel that was a direction she would've taken," said Artis. "And given the fact that the highway that she supposedly was walking down in the direction that she was going, at the time that she would've supposedly been walking down that highway, is a very busy highway and no one saw her? That just does not sit. It just does not seem possible."
During Thursday's news conference, Artis said those with information on Sperry's disappearance should do the right thing.
"No one can just simply vanish without someone knowing something," said Artis. "I just beg you, if you know, enough is enough. I mean, I don't know for whoever you are out there that has information, I don't know what you think you're accomplishing. I don't know what you think you're protecting, who you think you're protecting. But believe you me, the people last seen with Samantha, they don't deserve your protection at all."
Standing next to Artis, Hayden assured the public the case has not been forgotten.
"We're committed to keep this case open and continue to investigate any information that we get," said Hayden.
One year after Sperry's disappearance, the Graves County Sheriff's Office presented the case to the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the Graves County Attorney's Office, Kentucky State Police, and various detectives and crime analysts. Hayden said Thursday the Graves County Sheriff's Office is still working with those agencies.
"We have been in constant communication with the agencies that have been assisting us," Hayden said. "We have been present for some of that investigation. Some of it, we have not. But there has been a very open line of communication with all of the agencies that stepped up willing to provide us assistance in this case. So there are periodic updates given to us. Of course, we share the information that we have. I mean, we're working this collectively. For a lack of a better term, I guess you could say a task force of sorts. Federal investigators have also met with Samantha's mother and updated her as much as they're able to do as well."
Hayden said although no arrest has been made, no one has been ruled out as a suspect. He said in order to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing investigation, specific details can't be released yet.
"It's just paramount that certain things in this investigation remain confidential," said Hayden. "The last thing that anyone up here would want to do is to say anything that could possibly compromise us finding her."
Hayden said even though there has not been any recent searches, "That's not to say that if we receive some additional information, we certainly will go back out into these areas. But there's been exhaustive searches done by the family, by their friends, by volunteers, people that don't even know the Sperry family. The outpouring and support from our community and beyond has been unbelievable."
While the investigation continues, Sperry's family remembers her as a "bright shining star" and loving mother of two: 6-year-old daughter Mattison and 4-year-old son Jacob.
"She made every single birthday cake herself, decorated it herself," recalled Artis. "You couldn't have asked for a better mom."
But Sperry's disappearance has been tough on her kids.
"She has two beautiful children that still don't understand. They don't understand where they're mom is. Because there's no answer to give her children," said Sperry's younger sister, Kimberly Jones. "We just tell them mommy's lost and looking for her way."
Hayden said anyone with information on Sperry's disappearance can call the FBI at 502-263-6000, West Kentucky Crimestoppers at 270-443-TELL, Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721, or the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501. You can also send information to sperrytips@gravescountyky.gov, an email address dedicated to the case.
There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
As devastating as the situation is, Artis hopes people can learn from it.
"If nothing else, a reminder to always tell your family how much you love them, how important each family member is," she said.