PADUCAH — Santa Claus is back at the Kentucky Oaks Mall for his annual visit. This year, he's taking some COVID-19 precautions.
A big Christmas tree, reindeer, and children smiling. Santa Claus is visiting kids at The Kentucky Oaks Mall.
He's social distancing, with boxes of presents acting as a barrier between him and the kids.
"It seems harder not being more intimate with the children to really correspond with them," Santa said.
While kids won't be able to sit on Santa's lap this year, they're still able to take a socially distant picture with him.
Tara Garritson with Santa Land said the mall ramped up sanitizing. Garritson said they want to keep everyone's health in mind.
"Santas are our priority," Garritson said. "We want to keep them safe, and we're always sterilizing their gloves and using Lysol. We've got wipes if necessary."
Santa said despite the pandemic, with the precautions, he felt comfortable to see the kids.
"It means a lot to the children," Santa said. "And as long as we can keep the smiles on the children. That helps out a lot even with the grown ups."
Santa is wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
You can visit Santa this holiday season until Dec. 24. He will be at the mall from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.