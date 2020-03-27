FANCY FARM, KY — It's hard to find good news as concerns with COVID-19 continue to grow. If it isn't the virus, it's the economy. Wednesday, we shared the story of a family's obstacles to have a birthday party for their loved one in a nursing home.
Now, we're showing how an entire town figured out how to celebrate a man's life without gathering in numbers.
Bernard Hobbs and his wife ran Hobbs Farm Center in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, for several years. Mrs. Hobbs passed away in September, and this week Barnard passed away.
"He was a very, I'm going to get emotional now, a very special man to everybody in the community," Dianne Elder, one of Bernard's neighbors, said. "He helped out a lot of people."
For many who knew Bernard, it was difficult to not celebrate his memory properly.
"They haven't made a better man than Bernard Hobbs. It's a shame that we could not have a good funeral and a meal today like we normally do, but things like that happen," Tommy Cash said.
It didn't stop people from remembering the things only Bernard would do.
"Of course, he just passed away the other day — 90 years old — he used to run a business in here in Fancy Farm his whole life," Mark Wilson said. "The Hobbs Home Center, which has been one of the main businesses here in Fancy Farm for years. Anytime you walked in the Hobbs Home Center, you were always expecting to hear Mr. Hobbs in there whistling."
Joyce Toon said this isn't like any funeral service she's ever been to.
"This is a first for me definitely, and I think we will always remember this because of the way it happened," Toon said. "But we will always want to remember Bernard for the kind person he was."
"If Mr. Hobbs would've been living and it had been someone else? He'd been right here with us lining up the highway to send someone else off," Wilson said.
Bernard's son Allen was happy to see a community come out to remember his father.
"My dad would've really love this," Allen said. "He's smiling, him and Mama are dancing right now."
After Bernard passed away, his family found a note of his to-do list every day. There are things everyone can learn from it. Things like: pray every day, say please and thank you, be firm but fair, don't let anyone make you mad, visit troubled friends, be thankful for employees and customers, and love everyone.