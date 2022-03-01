MAYFIELD, KY — A Kentucky bill aims to break down the barriers to breakfast for school-age kids.
Kentucky Senate Bill 151 has cleared the state Senate and is now on the way to the House. It would make it easier for kids in the state to get a healthy meal to start the day at school.
The idea is simple: Allow kids on free and reduced lunch to eat breakfast during the first 15 minutes of class instruction time.
Schools and administrators are limited by instructional time requirements, and many districts cannot serve breakfast in the classroom.
Right now, only 6 out of 10 students statewide who are eligible for free and reduced price meals eat breakfast daily. That means 273,000 Kentucky kids who are eligible for breakfast aren't getting it.
"Sometimes buses are just late, and kids wake up late, and many times there's not going to be food in the household for them to have breakfast," Mayfield Independent Schools nutrition director Leah Feagin said.
Feagin recently took her concerns to the state legislature, urging leaders to pass the bill.
"Many times those first 15 minutes, there's just a start up process going on for the school day, so while the teachers are focused on that, the students can be consuming their breakfast," she said.
She said the bill is a big piece of the puzzle, but the bigger issue is food insecurity.
"A lot of times if the students haven't participated in our after school 'snacks and suppers,' lunch would have been the last meal they have until they get back to school for breakfast the next day," she said.
"I have had kids come to my office numerous times, and they say things like ‘I've got a headache, and my stomach doesn't feel good, and I can't concentrate, and I can't focus,’ and honestly one of the first questions that I ask them is 'Have you eaten breakfast?' and 99% of the time the answer is no they haven't," Mayfield High School Assistant Principal Stephen Hatchell said.
He agrees that there should be nothing standing between a kid and a healthy breakfast.
"If we can provide them with a breakfast and a lunch and even something to take home in the afternoon, if we can provide that on a day-to-day basis, then what we're doing is giving them life-sustaining support and giving them the energy they need to grow and thrive — because we don't want them in survival mode; we want them to start to thrive," he said.