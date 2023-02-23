McCracken County, KY — A local bus driver is being hailed a hero after jumping into action and saving a student on her bus who was choking. McCracken County school bus driver Mollie Cox says she was able to help thanks to quick thinking and training.
It was a normal day for sixth-grader Elijah Williams when he got on the bus to head home. It wasn't until he decided to enjoy a piece of candy that things took a turn.
Cox was at the right place at the right time. "I did what I was supposed to do, what I'm trained to do," says Cox.
Cox has been a school bus driver for more than two decades. She says her job is more than just driving a bus – it’s being there for the students on it. "It’s very near and dear to my heart. I've never dreaded coming to work, and I love my job," Cox says.
When Elijah needed her, she didn't hesitate. "I'm glad I'm OK too, because it could’ve been worse," says Elijah.
"One of the kids yelled ‘He's choking!’ and I said ‘For real? Like really?’ and so I just secured the bus and ran back there," says Cox.
Cox went to the back of the bus as soon as she heard the commotion.
"Elijah was bent over, and I said ‘Stand up,’ and he looked at me, and I said ‘Can you talk?’ and he shook his head no. I said ‘Can you breathe?’ and he shook his head no. I said ‘Turn around,’" Cox recalls.
Cox saved Elijah using the Heimlich maneuver. She said her training prepared her for that moment.
"Everyone needs to know how to do it, whether you ever had a child at all, the general public needs to know how to do it, and especially if you’re going to be around children all the time, and we are," says Cox.
That mindset is why Elijah is confident in her and his teachers. "This never happened before, so I was just kind of worried. It made me feel very safe and it kind of made me feel good that someone, like, really cared," Elijah says.
That sense of relief is why Cox says she will continue it do the best job she can.
"Our job is to take care of them, you know. If you can’t help them, you sure don't want to hurt them," says Cox.
On Wednesday, McCracken County Schools celebrated Cox for National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day. She says she recommends everyone learn the Heimlich maneuver.