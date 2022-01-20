PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Public Schools is no longer requiring students and staff members to quarantine if they're exposed to COVID-19 outside of school. The change comes as the omicron variant surges across Kentucky.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively says the district’s goal is to keep students in school. Unlike school districts like McCracken County, Paducah Public Schools has more options because of its universal masking policy.
"That with the new state guidance gives us a few additional options that maybe some other districts that are choosing not to do universal masking would have," says Shively.
One of those school districts is McCracken County. That district is still following its contact tracing and test-to-stay protocol with optional masking. McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter says that is the best fit for the district amid the ongoing surge in cases.
"Much like our community is seeing a spike, we're experiencing that within the school. We transitioned to NTI for this rest of this week primarily due to a staffing shortage," says Carter.
Paducah Public Schools is no stranger to short staffing. Substitute teachers are hard to come by, and school districts only have 10 district-wide NTI days for the school year. Between COVID-19 and winter weather, Shively says those could go quick. All of those factors and more led to the decision not to quarantine students and staff.
"Ultimately, I know it's a world of COVID and everything is continuing to change, but relative to the newest research this is what our health officials feel like allows our children and staff to be safe," says Shively.
He says the decision wasn't made lightly. The school district met with physicians to weigh their options. In this case, the doctors are also parents.
"Their child is right beside your child. They're not only seen as a physician, but they're seen as a physician that has a child in that school. I definitely think every parent wants to do what is best for their child," says Shively.
If a student is exposed outside of school, they still have to quarantine. Shively says the district will continue its test-to-stay options for those students.