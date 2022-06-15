PADUCAH — Amid an ongoing heatwave, no one is spared from high temperatures. For students experiencing homelessness, it's especially difficult. That's why Paducah Public Schools is partnering with local organizations to keep the community cool this summer.
The school district is trying its best to keep in touch with the more than 200 students experiencing homelessness this summer, and leaders are working on a new program to keep them cool. Heather Anderson with PPS is in the beginning stages of a new program to keep them cool with community care packages.
"It's extraordinarily important to take care of our unhoused neighbors, because more people die of heat exposure than they do of cold exposure," says Anderson.
The sprayground at Robert Coleman Park was full of families trying to escape the heat on Tuesday. But what about those who can't go home after a long day in the sun?
"We would like to have water bottles, sunscreen, maybe a hat, things that would help alleviate the heat-related issues they find themselves in when they live outside," says Anderson.
The program is still in its beginning stages, but they're hoping to have it launched this summer. It's yet known where pickup and donation locations will be set up for the cooling packages.
The cooling packs will be available for the whole community, not just students. We'll keep you updated when we learn where the donation and pickup locations will be.