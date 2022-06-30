MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Summer bulk lunches and breakfasts are ending for families in Marshall County.
On Monday, the school district announced Congress isn't extending nationwide waivers for food delivery. These waivers allowed the school district to provide seven lunches and seven breakfasts for any child under the age of 18. That's all changing since the waivers expire June 30th.
The waivers, which were given to school districts during the pandemic, allow them to deliver bulk meals to the community at specified pickup locations. It's something they've been doing for two years, and Wednesday was Marshall County's last day.
The cafeteria staff starts loading the buses early for all nine of their delivery stops. Karen Bissonette has delivered meals since the start of the waivers.
"We provide 7 breakfasts, 7 lunches and each child gets a gallon of milk," says Bissonette.
She's a friendly face for the long lines at her stops.
"Everybody just really needs it right now. If we can provide it, I'm happy to do it for them," says Bissonette.
Like many, she's sad to see the change in the summer feeding program. For her, it's more than a job.
"It's the highlight of everything. It's just everything I stand for," says Bissonette.
Bissonette's bus served nearly 2,000 meals Wednesday and all together the school district served more than 9,500 meals. It's her last ride.
"I really wish we could continue it because a lot of families need it right now. If I could, I would," says Bissonette.
The waivers allow these bulk meals— preventing parents from making daily trips to pick up food and helping them save money at the grocery store and gas pump.
"I think a lot of them are going to have some hard times coming up. With the prices of food, milk and gas, it's going to be really hard for everybody right now," says Bissonette.
The waivers allowed the district to make delivers to the families. If they were to continue, parents would have to bring their student(s) to a designated area to eat. Food Service Director McKenzie Suiter says both low turnout in July and staff shortages contribute to not continue delivering meals. Since the food service fund is 100% self-funded, it would cost the school system money.
Paducah Public Schools are also affected by the waivers, but they're continuing with their food delivery. They serve 10 mobile sites in the Paducah community.