MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — School safety is at the forefront of the minds of parents and school leaders. With new Kentucky legislation requiring on-campus school resource officers, school districts are still figuring out the details. However, the goal has remained the same — to keep students and staff safe.
The McCracken County school district currently has seven school resource officers within the district, and its using the summer to hire more SROs. Protecting students is just on of the roles for School Resource Officer Supervisor Austin Guill.
"I want parents to know that their kids are protected by some of the finest officers we have in this area. Not only in training, but these officers have passion for working with students. It's not a job to them. It's a calling," says Guill.
Their job goes beyond protection. They also direct traffic, patrol inside and outside of the building and routinely interact with students.
"To protect them — that's the bottom line is protecting students. Further than that, they can be a resource and they can serve as a mentor for students," says Guill.
Guill says all SROs are academy trained with years of experience, and they're hoping to hire at least one more for the fall.