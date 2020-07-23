PADUCAH — This school year, many students in Kentucky will be learning at home online. How will school districts make sure they still get the support they need?
Paper, pencils, folders, even deodorant — It's LaToya Benberry's job as McNabb Elementary's Family Resource Coordinator to make students have whatever they need in these classrooms.
"If they come and their clothes needs to be changed, their shoes don't fit or — we find resources for the parents including learning opportunities, job opportunities," Benberry said.
Whether kids are taking classes in-person or online at home, Benberry said all students will have the same access to resources.
Benberry said they'll be staying in touch with parents through the KiNVO app.
If parents need support or students need school supplies, they'll bring them to their homes.
Food and Nutrition Services Director Lynsi Barnhill said the school district will deliver free meals to students at home, or families can pick meals up at different locations.
"With this virus going around, we want to be sure that our students are well fed, so that their immune systems can stay healthy and they can learn as well," Barnhill said.
Benberry said they're still serving students. It'll just work a little differently this year.
Paducah Schools Superintendent Donald Shively said the school district is working with community partners to make sure families in need have access to high speed internet.