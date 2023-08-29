MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — School districts in the Local 6 region are thinking about game plans as new COVID-19 variants emerge nationwide.
While attendance numbers remain steady at schools, leaders said the health of their students and staff is at the forefront of their minds.
It’s been about three weeks since the start of school, and fourth graders at Reidland Elementary are engaged and learning.
That’s what McCracken County Superintendent Josh Hunt wants for the kids in his district.
He hopes students and stuff continue to stay healthy in safe learning environments.
“To our staff and to our students, ‘Hey, if you're not feeling well, and we're having a flare up like we're going through right now, then you take those precautions and you stay home,’” said Hunt.
Hunt said the game plan for his district isn’t concrete.
The school district takes attendance into account, and Hunt has been communicating with school principals about sick staff members.
Hunt said attendance rates at the district are about 95% to 96%.
He’s most concerned about how to create the best learning environment for everyone in his district.
“At what point does staff absences, and what point does student absence levels, and what we're doing to protect students, at what point does it start to affect learning?” asked Hunt. “You know what I mean? Does it take away from the experience? Is it a better experience to go to a hybrid model or a virtual model?”
In southern Illinois, Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford is in a similar boat.
The school hasn’t seen anything out of the norm for absences.
“We're just staying the trajectory, because there hasn't really been any impact, at least in our county, that we're seeing yet to that point,” said Stafford.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recently emerged COVID-19 variant EG.5 makes up the largest proportion of COVID-19 infections in the U.S.
Stafford said the school doesn’t have any authority to require masking or testing.
He said in Illinois, only the Illinois Department of Public Health has that authority.