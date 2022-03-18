MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — School districts nationwide have struggled to fill classrooms with teachers. Some local school districts are taking a step in the right direction with keeping classrooms filled. Both Marshall County Schools and McCracken County Schools say they aren't currently experiencing a teacher shortage.
Marshall County High School Principal Robin McCoy says they're approaching their prime hiring season.
"We aren't experiencing a teacher shortage for this year, but we're getting ready to go into hiring season," says McCoy.
Their focus is on replacing retiring teachers or those who are shifting positions within the school district. Like many school districts, Marshall County utilizes career fairs at local universities for possible new hires.
"We're hoping those teachers that are out there that are maybe new or up-and-coming teachers from our universities are going to be looking at that list and start applying," says McCoy.
"They're almost like a teacher in your building. They get to join in your staff meetings, your celebrations and getting to know kids. That's what you want, so you're looking for that are they going to be a good fit," says McCoy.
Paducah Public Schools also uses recruitment events for hiring new teachers, and they're utilizing social media to marker their school and programs.