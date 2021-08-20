Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning... Patchy dense fog has developed early this morning across portions of the Quad State. The fog should burn off quickly after sunrise, however, if you are driving around daybreak, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility. Exercise caution by slowing down and using your low beam headlights. Be sure to leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, and be extra vigilant in construction zones. Plan to give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination.