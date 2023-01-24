MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In the wake of the Marshall County High School shooting, state lawmakers drafted several bills aimed at making Kentucky schools safer. Five years later, some of those changes are being implemented and improved upon at our local districts.
In 2019, the Kentucky legislature passed Senate Bill 1, which was aimed at quickly making those needed safety improvements. One of the main focuses of SB 1 was adding school resource officers to each school in the state. Further steps were taken last year with House Bill 63, which helped expand the jurisdiction of SROs throughout the state.
Austin Guill, who serves as McCracken County Schools Director of Campus Police, wants to put an SRO in each of their schools.
"Whether it be a threat, or a collision, or a weather event, any incident when all of your campuses are covered the response time will be critical. Having a physical officer on every campus, that's huge to me," Guill said.
McCracken County decided to tweak its SRO system this year. Now, they operate as a district-wide campus police agency.
"Keeping them safe is the bottom line. So, that was why moving to this agency, we wanted to provide that extra sense of safety on top of the protections that the sheriff's office, and the city police, and the state police already provide," Guill said.
Building relationships with students is a focus for Guill. He says it goes hand in hand with keeping them safe.
"I've had incidents where something was a little off," Guill explained. "Like, 'Hey, this student said this,' or, 'There's someone outside this door. I've not seen him before.' You become a trusted source. That's very important for the students and the staff both.
Guill also sees more districts adopting a school-based law enforcement agency approach in the near future.
"I think with the new laws there will be a trend toward campus police departments and school district operated departments," Guill said. "I think it's great relationship-wise for both students and staff that we have the same officer assigned to the same school all semester and all year long and that relationship can truly get built."
There are currently eight SROs on staff in the district, including Guill. He's hopeful they can have one in each of the county's school buildings soon.