Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following counties, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Moderate to heavy rainfall continues across the area. There is ongoing flash flooding across portions of the area and small streams and creeks are flooding in other areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood