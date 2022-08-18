UNION CITY, TN — Most school districts in the Local 6 area are back in the classroom, and this year's back-to-school season will restore a degree of pre-pandemic normalcy.
High school seniors haven't experienced high school without the COVID-19 pandemic. Students are hoping to end their high school careers on a high note.
As CDC guidelines loosen, events like homecoming, prom, and senior picnic are back on the school schedule at Union City High.
UCHS senior Emma Powell is hopeful it will be a regular year. But, with new COVID variants emerging and case numbers fluctuating, she's wary.
“This is the first normal year I think I'm going to have. Knock on wood,” Powell says.
Rocky: That's the word Powell uses to describe her high school experience.
At the beginning of her freshman year she was expecting a traditional school year, but COVID-19 changed that.
“The next two years were really chaotic with doing hybrid learning, virtual, and then coming back. My junior was also just everybody kind of recovering from that,” says Powell.
Union City High School Principal Jacob Cross says as guidelines relax, they're getting back on track.
“Face masks. We don't have to do as much social distancing. We've been able to get back to things like pep rallies and assemblies and all those things that make high school, high school,” says Cross.
Just in time for Powell's senior year. She's excited for her final volleyball season, and all the traditions that come with senior year.
“Walking back through my elementary school and seeing all those teachers from old days. I'm really excited to walk through all those memories for one last time,” Powell says.
Classrooms and hallways that were empty are now filled with Powell and her classmates.
The journey may have been rocky, but Powell says Union City's class of 2023 is ready.
“I think that's the best way to put it. We're ready to be here. We're ready to take on senior year and all of the ups and downs that come with it,” says Powell.
Powell is also looking forward to life after to high school.
She's excited to continue her education after she graduates and hopes her college experience will be normal as well.
Union City High School is still complying with CDC recommendations and will look to them for any changes.
In the meantime, they maintain a thorough cleaning schedule on campus.