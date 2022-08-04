BENTON, KY — School starts Thursday for some districts in the Local 6 area, but there are several challenges as faculty get ready for the school year.
Faculty members at Jonathan Elementary in the Marshall County School System are excited for kids to fill classrooms.
However, with inflation, COVID-19 and the aftermath of the December tornado outbreak in west Kentucky, schools are still working towards healing and stability.
This is Kacey Tubbs' second year teaching at Jonathan Elementary in Benton.
She said inflation has impacted her when it comes to buying extra supplies for students.
"Things have gotten so expensive and, you know, buying something for every student, which in math I'll have 60-some kids, so if I have to buy something for every kid, it just costs a lot," said Tubbs. "So I've really had to try to rein that back in."
It’s not just inflation that's a concern for faculty. COVID and tornado recovery are also challenges.
"We've gone through several years of trauma from dealing with COVID restrictions the last few years and also our tornado," Jonathan Elementary Principal Paul Lamb said.
However, this year, the district purchased school supplies through the CARES Act, specifically through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Fund.
The school hopes that will help cover extra costs.
Lamb said it's all about giving kids the best experience.
The school recently had an open house, and Lamb said faculty members are ready for the kids.
"The excitement on their faces, you can tell," said Lamb. "They came in with fresh haircuts and new shirts ready to go, and that excitement is what it's all about opening day and our first day of school."
The Marshall County School District purchased school supply kits for the elementary and middle schools.
They were around $32 per student.