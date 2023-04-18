MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The search committee seeking the next superintendent for McCracken County Schools wants an innovative, student-centered and fiscally responsible person for the job.
Current Superintendent Steve Carter is retiring at the end of June.
Monday, the search committee met again to whittle down the number of applicants.
Quin Sutton is a search consultant for the Kentucky School Boards Association.
Sutton said the goal was to narrow the list from eight down to three candidates, but he said no action was taken during the meeting on Monday.
However, screening committee members said it's not about speed but about getting the best quality candidate from the pool of applicants.
The screening committee is working to narrow the list of candidates.
"They've reviewed all the applications. They've been in the process of calling and talking, as well as references, as well as interviewing some of the candidates," said Sutton.
The committee has seven members, including two teachers, one board of education member, one principal, one parent, one classified employee and one minority parent.
McCracken County School Board Member Kelly Walker said the group wants to make sure everything is done right.
"We want to do a good job in the screening committee, and if it takes a couple of extra meetings, we will do that," said Walker.
Sutton said the group is doing well in its process to find a new leader.
"I'm very pleased with the screening committee and the work they're doing," said Sutton. "They're very intentional in what they're doing. They're looking for the best candidate for the district as well as for the students and the staff, as well as for the community as a whole in McCracken County."
Sutton said this decision is highly important, and it creates a ripple effect in the community.
"Hiring the superintendent is the most important job that a board of education will do, and they realize that, and the screening committee is put in place to aid that process," said Sutton.
The tentative date to hire the next superintendent is May 9.
The next meeting for the screening committee is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on April 24.