CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale police chief is again asking those with information about the deadly shooting of a Southern Illinois University student to come forward, and calling for an end to violence in the community.
Early Sunday morning, 18-year-old Keeshanna Jackson was killed in a shooting that broke out during a party in Carbondale. Three other people were injured, including a juvenile. The incoming freshman was from Chicago.
The Carbondale Police Department has said investigators believe multiple people were responsible for the shooting. Officers are still looking for information that will lead to an arrest in the case, but they don't have any details about the suspects.
"The Carbondale Police Department is working tirelessly to solve this case," Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said in a statement Tuesday. "I plead for anyone with information to come forward and assist with bringing justice to Keeshanna and her family. Furthermore, I call for an end to the violence in the City as we strive to provide a safe environment for all Carbondale citizens and visitors. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and the State’s Attorney’s Office to hold offenders accountable."
City Manager Gary Williams also provided a statement, saying the city is committed to investigating the shooting.
“The City is committed to investigating this incident thoroughly and we will do everything possible to support the families and loved ones involved. We hope to bring accountability and justice to those responsible for this senseless violence," Williams writes. "Our thoughts are also with the three victims who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and we wish them speedy recoveries. Carbondale is a great City and we are saddened by the careless acts of few that have impacted so many others.”
The Southern Illinois Unity Coalition held an anti-violence rally Tuesday to honor Jackson's memory and call for an end to gun violence. The Southern Illinoisan reports that about 40 people gathered for the rally at the Carbondale Town Pavilion.
A memorial service will be held for Jackson at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. It will be held in the student center ballrooms on SIU's campus. Speakers will include Chancellor Austin A. Lane; Associate Chancellor of Enrollment Management Wendell Williams; Father Joseph A. Brown, professor of Africana Studies; Darryl Cox, pastor of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church; Christopher Swims, pastor of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, Casey Raymer, pastor of Vine Church; and Larry Lee II, pastor of Refuge Temple Church of God in Christ in Marion.
Anyone with information related to the shooting can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or SIU Police 618-453-3771. People can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677, where callers can remain anonymous.