HARDIN COUNTY, TN -- Search crews will be back on the water Wednesday looking for two Obion County High School fishing team members and an adult chaperone.
The three were last seen Saturday evening on Pickwick Lake, but were not reported missing until Sunday night.
Crews will continue searching Pickwick Lake starting at 7:30 a.m.
The Obion County Sheriff's Office has posted about the search on their Facebook page, asking that only "experienced boaters" come out to volunteer.
Swift water conditions and inclement weather is impacting the search.
A vigil was held Monday night at Obion County High School for the missing trio.
