Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT J.T. MYERS DAM, SHAWNEETOWN, GOLCONDA, SMITHLAND DAM, PADUCAH, OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE AT J.T. MYERS TONIGHT, AT SHAWNEETOWN AND GOLCONDA TOMORROW, AND AT GOLCONDA ON THURSDAY. AT PADUCAH AND OLMSTED, THE RIVER WILL CREST TODAY, AND AT THESE POINTS AND CAIRO, THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD THIS WEEKEND OR NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING. * AT 11:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 46.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 46.1 FEET BY THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&