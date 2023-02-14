MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Work is underway to find and hire the next leader of one of our area's largest school districts.
The search for the new McCracken County Schools superintendent kicked off during a special school board meeting Monday.
Current Superintendent Steve Carter is retiring in June.
School board members are laying out the qualifications they're looking for in candidates.
On Monday, they discussed dates for when the application process will close, when candidates will be interviewed and when the new superintendent will be announced.
Overall, board members say the process will be extensive, and they'll make sure the right person is chosen for the job.
"It's extremely important that's why we have every aspect of the school system that's involved and the parents, we want to get everyone in, everyone's opinion," McCracken County School Board Chair Steve Shelby says.
It's a process that will take time. The job will be open for 30 days.
Quin Sutton, a superintendent search consultant with the Kentucky School Board Association, is helping the school board through the process.
"The superintendent is the leader of the district," Sutton says. "He or she sets the tone of the district for the next four years or longer, so this process is extremely critical to the district."
Sutton says he hopes many candidates will apply for the position.
"McCracken County is a very sound district that's a leader in this area," Sutton says. "It's well respected, so I think there's going to be several qualified candidates for the board, for the screening committee to consider.
Shelby agrees. He says he's looking forward to eventually meeting the right person for the job.
"I have confidence in the search committee. I have confidence in the board. And yes, it will be exciting to meet a new superintendent and see what he brings and his ideas," Shelby says.
Sutton says there are currently no other superintendent openings in western Kentucky. Leaders hope that will draw more candidates to the position.
The advertisement for the superintendent position says the candidate should be committed to college and career readiness, have effective people skills and be curriculum oriented.
Candidates must also have a working knowledge of the Kentucky education system.