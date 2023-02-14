Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Some trees may be uprooted, numerous large tree limbs will likely be knocked down. A few power lines may be knocked down, but damage to powerlines is more likely through trees and limbs falling. Numerous power outages are possible. High-profile vehicles like semi-trucks may have significant difficulty traveling particularly on east-west roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Some trees may be uprooted, numerous large tree limbs will likely be knocked down. A few power lines may be knocked down, but damage to powerlines is more likely through trees and limbs falling. Numerous power outages are possible. High-profile vehicles like semi-trucks may have significant difficulty traveling particularly on east-west roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&