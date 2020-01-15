Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT J.T. MYERS DAM...SHAWNEETOWN...PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM...CAIRO .RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THE LOWER OHIO RIVER AND WABASH BASINS HAS CAUSED RIVER LEVELS TO RISE. SHAWNEETOWN HAS REACHED MINOR FLOOD STAGE WHILE J.T. MYERS DAM WILL REACH MINOR FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY. BOTH LOCATIONS ARE FORECAST TO CREST ON SATURDAY AND THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY NEXT WEEK. MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AT PADUCAH WHILE MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AT OLMSTED AND CAIRO. OLMSTED AND CAIRO ARE FORECAST TO CREST OVER THE WEEKEND WHILE PADUCAH WILL CREST EARLY NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL THURSDAY JANUARY 23. * AT 8:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 40.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 42.0 FEET BY MONDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATE THURSDAY MORNING, JANUARY 23RD. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&