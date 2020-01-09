In west Kentucky, gun rights advocates are pushing their local leaders to establish sanctuary counties for gun rights. Elected officials are discussing passing resolutions or ordinances declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuary counties. We've made it easy for you to learn more about this movement by going though our Second Amendment Sanctuary guide.
We've put all the facts in one place for you to view yourself. You can learn where your county stands on Second Amendment sanctuaries and legal opinions of county attorneys. You can also read the history of this movement and even look back at all the past stories we've reported locally. That page will be updated as we receive more responses from your elected officials.