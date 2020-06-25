PADUCAH — Conversations about race continue as Paducah and McCracken County leaders held a second unity meeting Wednesday evening.
The focus was on the relationship between law enforcement and civilians.
This is the second unity meeting that was closed to the public and media. Local 6 spoke with people in the community about their thoughts on that policy and what they want to see out of these meetings.
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary is a community representative for the racial unity meetings. Cleary thinks it's a good idea for the meetings to be open to the public. However, he says having the meetings is a step in the right direction. "It shouldn't be no secret what's on our mind," Cleary said. "But that might be a philosophy that people are taking that people will be more honest and up forward and straight of what really can be done, to help make a difference."
Everyone at the meeting brought their own ideas for changes they want to see. Cleary said he wants to see housing authority playgrounds' improved.
Community Activist Andiamo White said the meeting should be open to the public. White said he wants to see more community representation. "They should have had it open," White said. "Find a way to have it open. I understand we have the COVID-19 case, things going on. But just to be able to hear the people speak on it, and not just certain people that are trying to speak up for everyone."
For law enforcement, he hopes to see more community policing.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said organizers have agreed that the next meeting should be open to the public. Clymer said they've closed so far because he wants to promote free and open discussion.
He said if the public and media are there, people are less likely to share their true feelings.
Because Wednesday's meeting wasn't open to the public, the community leaders answered questions from the media at a question and answer session afterward.
The key takeaways were expanding racial bias training for officers and community policing. One of the community representatives, Bernice Belt, said it's important to include the youth in these discussions for the next meetings.
"It's time for us to hear what the young people have to say as how they believe those things can be accomplished," Belt said. "And because they've stepped up, our young people and millennials, because you've stepped up, we of course want to do the right thing. At the same time, we owe it to you."
Judge Executive Craig Clymer said they'll try to incorporate more people in the community and the media in the next meetings.
A date has not yet been set for the next meeting.
To watch the full Q&A session that took place after Wednesday's meeting, click here.