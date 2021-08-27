CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Southeast Missouri State University has launched a vaccine incentive program, with a new goal of reaching a 70% vaccination rate for students, faculty and staff by Nov. 1.
The vaccine incentive campaign is called "The Great SEMO Vaccine Give Away Get Away." If the 70% goal is reached by the deadline, students, faculty and staff with be rewarded with a weeklong Thanksgiving holiday break. SEMO says that would mean classes scheduled for Nov. 22-23 would be cancelled and offices would be closed Nov. 22-26.
A week off is not the only incentive included in the program.
The campaign will also give a $25 Redbucks account credit or a $25 Southeast Bookstore gift card to the first 2,000 students who get a first or a second COVID-19 dose at a vaccine clinic on campus between Aug. 26 and Oct. 1.
Additionally, SEMO says students who give the university proof of full vaccination will be entered to win one of 200 case prizes of $500 or $250. Drawings for those prizes will be held on Sept. 20, Oct. 4, Oct. 18 and Nov. 1.
