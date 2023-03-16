LA CENTER, KY — Local World War II veteran Bernard "Sonny" Anselm, who's been featured many times on Local 6, died overnight. He was 99 years old.
Anselm served in Europe during the war until 1946. He was in the Army, 121st Infantry, taking part in pivotal events like the Battle of the Bulge.
Most recently, Anselm was featured in this Service & Sacrifice segment. However, we also talked to him in 2019 about his time overseas. One of those stories involved a young boy from a liberated concentration camp that Anselm's unit helped bring back to America.
Services are planned for Monday, March 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in La Center. Anselm's family asks that memorial contributions be made in the form of donations in Anselm's honor to Slam's Outreach Inc., c/o First Community Bank, PO Box 90, La Center, KY 42056 or ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
