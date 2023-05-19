FREDONIA, KY — This is a story of closure, half a world away and 78 years later.
Dale Faughn is a man who has lived a life of service and sacrifice, and that started early. The Marine was just 19 when he landed on Iwo Jima in 1945 for a battle considered to be one of the bloodiest of World War II. Thousands of U.S. Marines died on that island.
It's not a place Dale thought he'd ever set foot on again. But this past March, at 97, Dale returned to the island now called by its original name, Iwo-To. Japan made the change in 2007. The trip was a reunion of sorts for two countries once at war and for active and retired military members. Maybe most importantly, though, for Dale, it reunited him with the piece of himself he says he left on that island all those years ago.
"When I was just a lad in school, / I never disobeyed the rule— / To burn the flag / And treat it as a common rag;" said Dale, reading the first stanza of "I Met the Flag At Iwo Jima".
It's a poem he wrote for Old Glory, which is proudly displayed at the Fredonia Valley Veterans Memorial in the town Dale calls home. But the American flag that was Dale's original inspiration flew half a world away and a lifetime ago: Iwo Jima, 1945.
"Some things are almost a dream when you think back to it," Dale said.
Many of those things aren't easy to speak about. So, his son Paul says, Dale wrote.
"For years and years, he never, and then when he started through his poems, he opened up," Paul explained.
"And though its history oft I'd heard, / Yet still my heart was not much stirred," Dale read. "My training all had hit a snag; / I'd never really met the flag."
Dale read the poem at a veterans event in Louisville several months ago. Brent Casey happened to be there, and it got his attention.
"It's just not any poem, and it just wasn't written at any time about anything," Casey said.
His grandfather is Woody Williams, an Iwo Jima Marine and hero who died last year. Casey founded and now serves as a board member for the Woody Williams Foundation, an organization dedicated to honoring Gold Star families.
Casey has visited Iwo Jima before with his grandfather. He was set to return to the island this year with his brother to spread some of Williams' ashes. He wondered if Dale and Paul might want to go too.
"It was strange, just about a month before that, me and dad had talked about Iwo Jima," Paul said.
"I was so eager," Dale said. "I wanted to go, and I would have even paid for it."
He wouldn't have to, though. Dale, Paul and Casey boarded a plane in March for the 10-day trip, covered by the National WWII Museum.
"It was just a God thing," Casey said of what brought them all together.
They stopped first in Hawaii, visiting Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial. Then, they made their way to the South Pacific, stopping in Sai Pan and Guam.
Finally, the plane ride to Iwo Jima.
"I remember just looking at him quite a few times through the trip and sort of seeing my grandfather," Casey said of Dale.
"Me and Dad talked, we jabbered the whole time until we knew we were close. And then, that's when it got quiet," Paul recalled. "I just watched dad, and just— you could just tell he was taking everything in."
"My first time I was at Iwo Jima, I was 19-years-old. The last time, I was 97," said an emotional Dale.
While on the island, he took part in the 78th Reunion of Honor, an American and Japanese ceremony held annually to remember the thousands of lives lost there. It's also the only day each year, March 25, that Americans are allowed on the island.
"I'm glad I saw just what the island was like," Dale said — without the sights and sounds of war.
"But then it all did change one day, / When I was very far away," Dale read.
"There came a day for burial there, close to where I had my foxhole," he said, remembering the aftermath of the Battle of Iwo Jima, nearly eight decades ago.
"The first thing that I paid particular attention to was a great long trench," he continued. "I looked in, and there I could see, as far back as I could look, I saw Marines — dead Marines, wrapped in their Marine blankets."
Dale thought of them as he stood atop the island's Mount Suribachi in 2023, and the sign of victory he saw raised there in 1945.
"It waved a message back and said, / 'For me to fly, your friends are dead.' / And then it all made sense to me— / The flag's the symbol of the free!" Dale read.
"I did some deep thought about myself," he said, referring to how that burial impacted him.
"If I ever make it back," he thought. "I'm going to really try to do something special with my life."
It's more than fair to say he did. Dale raised a beautiful family and taught high schoolers for more than six decades. He's leaned on God and his faith for all of it. His has been a life of great purpose and direction — that came at a great cost.
"I think that's why, not just my grandfather, but Dale and all of them for the most part, have lived, tried to live their lives. I mean, they came back home, and they built, they rebuilt this country. They saved this country. Saved the world, many would argue. Raised a family. Went to work," Casey reflected on their impact. "I think they just felt like they had a mission to, and an obligation and responsibility to those 6,800-plus that didn't get to come home."
"In a sense, part of me is there and has been there for many years," Dale said.
That part of him remains on Iwo Jima with those who never left, those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom's flag to fly.
"That special morn on Iwo's isle, / I stood and gazed a long, long while; / My heart leaped up—gone was the sag, / For there I truly met the flag."
Dale is no stranger to our airwaves. We've interviewed the veteran multiple times over the years, particularly about his more than six decades as a high school teacher and his poetry. Watch one of those stories by clicking here. In the past few years, we talked to him as one of a few dozen WWII veterans who flew in a B-25 Mitchell bomber that stopped in Paducah as part of Honor Flight Bluegrass's B-25 Barnstorming Tour Across Kentucky. You can see those stories by click here and here. He also joined Honor Flight Bluegrass and dozens of other WWII veterans on a trip to Washington, D.C., in 2021. Click here to watch WPSD's special on that trip, "Honor Flight: From Paducah to D.C.".
To watch Dale read his poem "I Met the Flag At Iwo Jima" in its entirety, click on the video below.