PADUCAH — The National Restaurant Association reports that 17% of American restaurants have closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. That’s around 110,000 restaurants that have closed so far this year. Several restaurants in Paducah have been forced to close their doors for good.
The list of local closures includes Shandies, Confleur, Old Dusty Dog, and the Parlor. A recent executive order prohibiting indoor dining has forced restaurants that are still open to lay off some employees. In Paducah, restaurant layoffs and closures are having a bigger impact on the local economy compared to other areas.
"We are a little more heavily concentrated in the food and restaurant business more so than what other typical parts of the United States is," Greater Paducah Economic Development CEO Bruce Wilcox says.
Wilcox says the restaurant industry makes up around 11-12% of the overall employment in McCracken County. Wilcox says they have seen a correlation between restaurant closures and layoffs and an uptick in local unemployment numbers.
"For the month of September, we were at 5.8%. For the month of October, it ticked up to 7.9%. So, we are seeing an increase in unemployment," Wilcox says.
The restaurants that have managed to stay open have had to make drastic changes to their operations and cuts to their staff. For the past few weeks, restaurants in Kentucky have been limited to outdoor seating, takeout and curbside pickup since Gov. Andy Beshear imposed new restrictions that prevent restaurants from offering indoor dining.
"It's like you know you take two steps forward and then four steps back," says Ed White.
White owns Big Ed's Restaurant in Paducah. He's managed to keep his doors open, but it hasn't been easy. With the state's prohibition against indoor dining, White has had to reduce hours, lay a couple of employees off, and close early on days where there hasn't been a lot of foot traffic. Despite the hardship, White says he's determined to stay open.
"I'm just not going to give up. Like I said, I've been doing this for 30-plus years, and it is what I like to do, and I think I can make it happen," says White.
The restrictions on indoor dining in Kentucky are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 13. Beshear has said he will not renew that executive order, and will allow restaurants to resume indoor dining at 50% capacity.
The National Restaurant Association has called on Congress to pass stimulus package specifically for restaurants. Congress is currently reviewing and discussing a bipartisan $908 billion stimulus package, but it's unclear if there is anything for restaurants in that package.