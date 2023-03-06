CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - Several people were shot inside Hotshots Bar and Grill. When police arrived at the scene, four people had gunshot wounds. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Bollinger County Major Case Squad say this is a targeted shooting and there is no threat to the general public.
The squad and Cape Girardeau Police Department are currently investigating.
If you were at the scene during the incident, call the Cape Girardeau Police Department:
Communications Division: 573-339-6660
Anonymous Tip Line: 573-339-6313
Text “CAPEPD” to 847411
For Further Information Contact:
Patrolman Bobby Newton
Cape Girardeau Police Department
(573) 335-6621
Click here for the original Facebook post.