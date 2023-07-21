MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Investigators now believe a report that an 18-year-old woman was kidnapped in McCracken County, Kentucky, was a false report. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives now believe the incident was staged.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said detectives found the woman at a home on Kentucky Dam Road at 9:17 a.m. after she had been reported missing around 7 a.m. Her hands were bound, and she had injuries that were not incapacitating, investigators said. The sheriff's office said the woman told investigators she was taken by a man she didn't know, who she described as standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6-feet-tall and weighing about 200 pounds.
Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced investigators now believe the woman was not kidnapped, and the incident in which she was found was staged.
The sheriff's office says the investigation into the incident continued overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and deputies conducted extra patrols in the Reidland area as an extra precaution.
"We have been hesitant to release details for several reasons including not wanting to prejudice any possible future witnesses or notifying a possible suspect what law enforcement had found or knew," the announcement from Sheriff Ryan Norman reads.
"There is no danger to the community due to this reported incident," the statement reads. "Detectives determined on Thursday that the allegations were false and the incident was staged. Detectives have been and will continue to be in consultation with prosecutors regarding any possible criminal charges."