MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — There's controversy in Marshall County once again involving the judge executive's office. Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal is accused of refusing to appoint Sheriff-elect Matt Hilbrecht to the position if current Sheriff Eddie McGuire retires early. McGuire is making the allegation.
McGuire sent a letter to the people of Marshall County to make them aware of the impact of that decision. Neal's alleged position has forced McGuire to postpone his retirement another month, as he was set to leave at the end of July.
Neal did not make himself available to Local 6 for an interview. It's a longtime recurring theme for Neal, as he has constantly refused to comment on situations like this in the past. Neal was given ample opportunity to have his side of the story heard. I reached out to him on his personal cell phone, reached his office and spoke to his secretary, and even sat in the waiting room of the office to get an interview.
McGuire says the incident will ultimately impact Marshall County taxpayers.
The sheriff has strong feelings regarding how he believes Neal's leadership is impacting the sheriff's office, as Neal’s time in charge of the county winds down.
"This job's hard enough without having to worry about kind of that loose cannon type of leadership that we're seeing in these last few months," McGuire said.
In his letter, McGuire claims he's received information that Neal was not going to appoint Hilbrecht following McGuire's retirement. This comes as the department had already been preparing for the change in leadership. McGuire says Neal personally guaranteed to Hilbrecht that he would be put in charge of the department.
"It would have been as smooth a transition as possible. We had prepared for it based on Judge Neal's word, and you know it doesn't sound like those things are going to take place," McGuire explained. "My other question is: Who would want this job for four months? Who would want to come in? It'd be hard to get anything done in the four months you were here."
The letter goes on to claim that Trent Weaver, who ran unsuccessfully for Marshall County sheriff in 2018 as a Democrat, was secretly offered to take the position in between McGuire's retirement and Hilbrecht's official start in office at the turn of the new year. Ultimately, that would impact taxpayers’ wallets. It would lead to two separate evidence audits.
"It was over $3,000 just for that one audit. Now we're going to have to do that twice in the next six months. It just doesn't make financial sense when you have an unopposed candidate who is set to take office in January," McGuire said. "It's just unfortunate, really, that legislation allows those things to happen."
McGuire plans to stay in office at least until the end of August now. As he explains in the letter, he hopes to, "avoid Neal's backhanded attempt to damage the sheriff's office one last time before he is stripped from office."
You can read McGuire's letter in its entirety below: