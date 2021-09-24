PADUCAH — McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter will not run for reelection. Carter made that announcement Thursday afternoon.
Carter said he's accomplished everything he wanted to during his term. It was a decision he said took him months to decide. The sheriff made that announcement surrounded by family, friends and people from the community on the steps of the county courthouse.
Carter has served the McCracken County community for the past two decades.
"I will have dedicated over 23 years of my life to this community and have served with integrity each and every one of those days," said Carter.
He believes he's accomplished a lot in one term, but isn't confident he could dedicated another five-and-a-half years.
"If I couldn't look the public in the eye with confidence that I could keep my battery at 100% charged for another five-and-a-half years, then I need to reconsider my approach," said Carter. "Just to be truthful, I didn't know if I could do that."
Later in his speech, Carter endorsed Chief Deputy Ryan Norman for the position. Norman hopes to continue with the foundation Carter has built if elected in 2022.
"I feel a true calling to continue on with what they have built and to keep steadily making improvements," said Norman.
In his speech announcing his run for sheriff, Norman discussed issues including drugs, animal cruelty and crimes against children.
Norman said his current job as chief deputy has prepared him for this next step, especially his coworkers, who are more like family.
"When they come through the doors every morning and they call dispatch that they're ready for service, that drives me to do anything and everything I can to make their lives better – therefore, making the community better," said Norman.
Carter said he's grateful for the support he's received from the community during his term.
"I just appreciated very so much, from the bottom of my heart, that they provided me with an opportunity to serve in this position. I'll be forever grateful," said Carter.
Carter is donating the remainder of his 2018 election fund to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office Foundation. It totals almost $30,000.