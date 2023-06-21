PADUCAH — Sheriff's deputies are prepared to prevent the fun from becoming dangerous at the McCracken County Fair this year, a problem they have encountered in the past.
"It got rough, and it was because of juveniles fighting, and not just juveniles, but younger adults sometimes. The fair's here for charity, for the money donated. And the goal is for a family atmosphere," McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman said.
In the past year, the sheriff's office has worked with fair organizers to put into place a large number of activities and new safety measures intended to continue to promote a safe environment for fairgoers to help combat the uptick in violence seen in the past couple of years. A few of those measures include closing the fair earlier than before and mandatory chaparones for children under the age of 16.
Kids under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult. When guardians go to buy tickets, they will be given a wristband to indicate to the deputies on patrol that the child is with an adult. If minors are found unaccompanied, deputies will help unite them with their guardians. If a minor manages to sneak in unaccompanied, deputies will call their parents to either join them at the fair or take them home. Everyone 17 and up must present their IDs at the ticket box.
Norman said ever since these security measures have been in place, violence at the fair has dropped significantly. But, with big crowds, it is imperative that people stay alert.
"If you have a purse, make sure you carry it and hold on to it. Don't leave your phone lying around somewhere, that sort of thing. That's the biggest thing that could come, and again, that's not because of the fair but because of large crowds," Norman said.
The sheriff said people should leave all valuables at home, or if those items must be carried with them, they should lock their car doors to prevent crimes of opportunity.