JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Shawnee National Forest is a local treasure trove in southern Illinois, but what would it look like if the area became a national park?
Overlooking Trigg Tower Observation Site is the lush greenery of Johnson County, Illinois. It is part of the Shawnee National Forest system. From Dixon Springs to Glendale, people can visit campgrounds and enjoy what nature has to offer.
Les Winkler is an outdoor writer and photographer for The Southern Illinoisan newspaper in Carbondale. He says making the Shawnee Forest a national park would help bring more money to the area.
"If the Shawnee were a national park, all of southern Illinois would benefit economically — businesses in Murphysboro, Carbondale, Marion, Carterville," said Winkler.
While the region would benefit financially, there are some concerns.
What would recreational activities like hunting look like? Is there a risk of more wildlife migration with an influx of people to the site? Will the designation cause more pollution due to more visitors?
Amid the questions, Winkler says it's important to take this next step for the forest system.
"The national park designation would bring great prestige to southern Illinois," said Winkler. "The Shawnee is the largest singly held public land mass in Illinois, and Illinois currently has no national parks."
Local 6 also spoke with two people who live in the Johnson County area.
Their biggest concerns?
One person said they don't want deer hunting to stop.
They also have questions about how private property will be regulated if Shawnee Forest were to become a national park.
Winkler spoke at an event called "Shawnee National Park?" It was hosted by the Shawnee Group Sierra Club, which focuses on local environmental issues like natural areas management, endangered species and biodiversity.