MURPHYSBORO,IL — It was standing room only at the Murphysboro Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

Teachers filled the room Tuesday night in a sign of unity after failed contract negotiations with the school district the night before. The teachers have already filed an intent to strike. They could walk out of classrooms as early as next week.

"I think there's a good chance of it, I'm sad to say. This one is different then the other years," said Superintendent Chris Grode.

Grode said he is worried about the possibility of the Murphysboro teachers going on strike if they can't agree on a contract soon. A few teachers explained why they need a 4% salary increase. "We have teachers that are struggling to make ends meet and provide for their families. Just from my personal experience from last year, my son went the first several months of his life without insurance. There was no way my husband and I could afford the district's plan and still have a roof over our heads," said teacher Rebekah McNeely.

The district is offering a $1,600 salary increase every year for three years. Grode said he believes that's equitable. "I get it. Everyone wants to make more money. We have to look at what we can afford as well. Nationally we don't pay teachers what they're worth. Our offer is fair," said Grode.

Teacher Catlin Langellier said the statements the board heard were not only the reality of being a teacher in Murphysboro, but of teachers across this country.

"I surely hope we were heard. I felt that those statements were for us, very moving. I was sitting in the room, and I got teary-eyed," said Langellier.