A possibly historic heat wave will impact the area starting next week. This one will be most unique in how early into the year it will occur. Hope you enjoyed the nice weather this week while we had it, it will be a distant memory come next week.
- Make sure you are prepared for prolonged excessive heat
- Check your A/C in the home and car, clean filters if needed
- Prepare fans and other cooling devices
- Stock up if needed on water and proper hydration
- If you work outdoors for a living, prepare for 100s all afternoon
- Care for and check on the elderly and your pets!
It's going to be very hot next week. Remember your furry friends and animals! Check out the above graphic. At an air temperature of 95 degrees, the asphalt can get up to 140 degrees! That means paws can burn in only 60 seconds at that temperature. Please use care and caution walking animals and pets on concrete or asphalt next week during the daytime.
Let's go through with the setup. The Jet Stream will buckle and a large ridge will develop over the lower Ohio Valley and Deep South. This high pressure ridge will sit there and park itself for multiple days. This will bring in ample heat and humidity from the south. The actual Jet Stream and storminess will retreat up into Canada.
The reason why it gets so hot beneath a ridge in the Jet Stream, is because the air is falling beneath high pressure. Remember on all those weather maps, apps, and news sources you see online -- when you see those Red "L" and Blue "H" symbols they mean something!
Air falls and rotates outward and clockwise with high pressure. The opposite from low pressure.
Over a large scale, air falling is *compressing* the atmosphere. The air in the sky is getting compressed. A perfect analogy for why it gets hot in the real life is think of a bike pump... when you compress the air, the tube and hose get hot. That's simple physics. The same is true in meteorology, and with next week's weather pattern.
Above is a 3-Dimensional view to help you visualize the setup.
This heat wave could be record breaking in multiple ways. One way it can be impressive as well is that it may end out streak of time without seeing a high temperature of 100 degrees or hotter. The last time we did in Paducah was June 16th, 2016. Through today, that places this as the 5th longest streak in our history we have gone without seeing weather that hot. Point here, we are in that "overdue" time-period to get this hot.
Our forecast calls for daily highs between 94°F and 100°F from Sunday through at least next Friday. Peak heat index values each afternoon will vary between 100°F and 110°F.
The 7-day forecast represents the area average of our 4-state region.
The temps. and heat index forecasts for each town are listed below for next Tuesday, June 14th, which will probably be the hottest day of the week.
Something else that is remarkable is how *early* in the summer this high of heat will occur.
We are forecasting 99°F for a high temperature next Tuesday, June 14th.
The *earliest* into the calendar year Paducah ever hit 100+ was June 14th, 1987. If we somehow hit 100 next Tuesday, it would tie the earliest occurrence of that ever.
Also, we are forecasting three days 97°F+ from next Monday to Wednesday. If that actually does happen, that would be just the second time in history we were 97+ three times that early into the summer. The only other time was 1953.
The next closest was 2011 when there was only 1 day 97+ before June 15th.
Current standing record highs for select cities across our area are below.
Of the listed cities above, I think Paducah and Cape Girardeau in particular have the best chance of setting new all-time daily record highs. The ones in Murray and Union City are probably out of reach with this particular heat wave.
Reminders as well about Heat Stroke vs. Heat Exhaustion. If your kids or friends have plans to play sports outside next week, limiting time in the sun between 12PM and 4PM will be important. Heat is a very un-respected threat and killer of people every summer season. Know the symptoms of heat disease!
Looking way into the future, next weekend (June 18-19) there are some signs the heat might lessen (lower 90s as opposed to upper 90s) and then come back with vengeance the following week (starting June 20th).
Point being, very hot weather and well above average temperatures could be here for a long time through the end of June!