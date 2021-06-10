PADUCAH — The Paducah Site Based Decision Making Council met in a close meeting Wednesday to discuss plans about hiring a new principal for Paducah Middle School. The agenda for the special called meeting was primarily to discuss the council’s findings on each candidate's listed references, and to finalize candidates to interview.
Before the meeting, the council conducted a multi-step background check on each of the candidates. Some of the steps were nontraditional methods; all in an effort to provide Paducah Middle with the best principal possible.
Varetta Hurt with the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP was present during the open session of the meeting. She voiced some of her hopes for the new principal.
“We want somebody who has experience in working with children of diversity, someone who has worked with children not just with – we want them to be able to work with children from the novice area to the gifted area,” Hurt said.
Council vice chairperson Anne Bidwell said they are moving as quickly as the vetting process will allow. Council members understand that some of the candidates may have to pursue other opportunities because of how long the hiring process has been.
The council will host another closed session meeting Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11, to interview candidates. The council hopes to vote early next week.