CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering a mixture of in-person and online classes as the semester begins.
Freshman Kiana Walker said so far it’s going better than she expected. "Online has been kind of difficult, because I like to interact. I like being in the class, sitting in the front taking notes. Being in person it benefits me more. It's going better than I thought it would. I thought it was going to be iffy," said Walker.
If you look around the campus, you'll see that students have taken it upon themselves to wear their masks to protect against COVID-19. Walker and her roommate have even taken it a step further by implementing cleaning procedures in their dorm room.
"Every time we come home, we instantly get in the shower and make sure we disinfect everything. We wipe our book bags with Lysol pads. We carry hand sanitizer with us 24/7" said Walker.
SIU Professor Joseph Brown said he's impressed with how the students and the university have handled the situation.
"What I have been so impressed by is the classroom has been set up in a way that encourages social distancing. There are disinfecting equipment in each classroom. All the students in my classroom have been wearing masks," said Brown.
Even during a pandemic, Brown said he supported opening the campus, because he believes students are receiving more than an education.
"We have an incredible number of students for whom this campus is the safest and more secure environment they have," said Brown.
Now that Walker finished the first week, she's ready for more.
SIU said three students living off campus have tested positive for COVID 19.